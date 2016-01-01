Overview

Dr. Karen Playforth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Playforth works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

