Dr. Karen Playforth, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Playforth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Playforth works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 703, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
UK Healthcare -Menopause & Midlife Health125 E Maxwell St Ste 140, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Playforth, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1285619510
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'sroosevelt Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Playforth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Playforth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Playforth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Playforth has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Playforth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Playforth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Playforth.
