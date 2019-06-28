Dr. Karen Perl, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Perl, DO
Overview
Dr. Karen Perl, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1200 Overlook Ter Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Directions (817) 446-8778
- 2 7615 NW Cache Rd Ste 4, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (817) 446-8778
- 3 5601 Bridge St Ste 510, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Directions (817) 446-8778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perl?
my husband went to her back in 2013 he has rsd and she did her best to make him comfortable and to treat him she was very blunt about the treatments and did explain what the success rate for all of the treatment were unfournately none of the treatments benefited my husband enough to keep up with the treatments but i would recommend her she cared about her patients and their well being
About Dr. Karen Perl, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073538484
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Perl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.