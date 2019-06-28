See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Karen Perl, DO

Pain Medicine
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Perl, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1200 Overlook Ter Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 446-8778
    7615 NW Cache Rd Ste 4, Lawton, OK 73505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 446-8778
    5601 Bridge St Ste 510, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 446-8778

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jun 28, 2019
    my husband went to her back in 2013 he has rsd and she did her best to make him comfortable and to treat him she was very blunt about the treatments and did explain what the success rate for all of the treatment were unfournately none of the treatments benefited my husband enough to keep up with the treatments but i would recommend her she cared about her patients and their well being
    lynn in mineral wells , TX — Jun 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karen Perl, DO
    About Dr. Karen Perl, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073538484
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Perl, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Perl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

