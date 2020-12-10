Overview

Dr. Karen Parviainen, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Parviainen works at Savannah River Dermatology LLC in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.