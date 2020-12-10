See All Dermatologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Karen Parviainen, MD

Dermatology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Karen Parviainen, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Parviainen works at Savannah River Dermatology LLC in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Savannah River Dermatology LLC
    575 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta, GA 30907

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss
Excision of Skin Cancer
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss
Excision of Skin Cancer

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Dec 10, 2020
    I really like Dr Parvianen. Only complaint is how rushed I feel in her appointments. Hard to ask questions when your appointments often last less than 10 minutes. Otherwise I feel she's very good.
    About Dr. Karen Parviainen, MD

    Dermatology
    24 years of experience
    English
    1023042124
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Parviainen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parviainen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parviainen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parviainen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parviainen works at Savannah River Dermatology LLC in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Parviainen’s profile.

    Dr. Parviainen has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parviainen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parviainen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parviainen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parviainen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parviainen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

