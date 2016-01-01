Dr. Karen Panzitta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panzitta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Panzitta, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Panzitta, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Panzitta works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panzitta?
About Dr. Karen Panzitta, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1588666739
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Davis|University Of California
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Greenville Memorial Hospital|Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College|Medical College of Georgia
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panzitta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Panzitta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Panzitta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panzitta works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzitta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzitta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panzitta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panzitta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.