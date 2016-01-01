See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Augusta, GA
Diagnostic Radiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Karen Panzitta, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Panzitta works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients.

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

5.0
  Diagnostic Radiology
  34 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1588666739
  U Calif Davis|University Of California
  RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
  Greenville Memorial Hospital|Greenville Memorial Medical Center
  Georgia Regents U, Medical College|Medical College of Georgia
  Diagnostic Radiology
  Augusta University Medical Center

