Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Padron, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4 Executive Park East NE # 470, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 922-0024
  2. 2
    1777 Northeast Expy NE Ste 215, Brookhaven, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 922-0024

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mood Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Mood Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Karen Padron, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659534675
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Emory University
Medical Education
  • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Medical Education

