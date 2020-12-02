Dr. Karen Oxford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oxford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Oxford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Pacific Eye Associates2100 Webster St Ste 214, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3007
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Dr. Oxford is a superior physician. She brings exceptional skill, talent, judgment, knowledge, and a super personality to her work with patients. You simply cannot do better than her. She did bilateral cataract surgery on me a few years ago, and I follow yearly with her. ALWAYS super. Always energetic and fun, but professional and skilled.
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- Cal Pac Mc
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- St Mary Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Bryn Mawr-Jefferson U
Dr. Oxford has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oxford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oxford speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oxford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oxford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.