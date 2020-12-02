Overview

Dr. Karen Oxford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.



Dr. Oxford works at Pacific Eye Associates in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.