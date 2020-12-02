See All Ophthalmologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Karen Oxford, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Oxford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.

Dr. Oxford works at Pacific Eye Associates in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Eye Associates
    2100 Webster St Ste 214, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 923-3007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinguecula
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinguecula

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Radial Keratotomy Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Karen Oxford, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396746749
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cal Pac Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Mary Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bryn Mawr-Jefferson U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Oxford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oxford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oxford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oxford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oxford works at Pacific Eye Associates in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Oxford’s profile.

    Dr. Oxford has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oxford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Oxford speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oxford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oxford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

