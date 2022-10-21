See All Hematologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Karen Ortiz-Cruz, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Ortiz-Cruz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Ortiz-Cruz works at Urologic Consultants in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers PC
    695 S DOBSON RD, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-2838
  2. 2
    Ironwood Physicians PC
    685 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-2838
  3. 3
    Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers
    1432 S Dobson Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-3637
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymphocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia
Lymphocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia

Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Cruz for over 7 years. I have always been pleased with her skills. She has gotten me samples of medication that my insurance wouldn't cover and a referral to another specialist. I can't imagine seeing anyone else. When you leave your appointment you have your next appointment and order for tests. That dies not always happen with other doctors.
    Paula L Brunelle — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karen Ortiz-Cruz, MD
    About Dr. Karen Ortiz-Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912168535
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
