Overview

Dr. Karen Ortiz-Cruz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Ortiz-Cruz works at Urologic Consultants in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.