Dr. Karen Onel, MD
Dr. Karen Onel, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1302Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Onel?
I would highly recommend Dr Onel to anyone !! Most experienced and knowledgeable rheumatologist doctor . You will be truly satisfied!
About Dr. Karen Onel, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Weill Cornell Medical
