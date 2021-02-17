See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Karen Onel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Karen Onel, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Karen Onel, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Onel works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1302
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Onel?

    Feb 17, 2021
    I would highly recommend Dr Onel to anyone !! Most experienced and knowledgeable rheumatologist doctor . You will be truly satisfied!
    Theresa Arroyo — Feb 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karen Onel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karen Onel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Onel to family and friends

    Dr. Onel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Onel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karen Onel, MD.

    About Dr. Karen Onel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821027004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Onel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Onel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Onel works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Onel’s profile.

    Dr. Onel has seen patients for Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Onel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karen Onel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.