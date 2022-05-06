Dr. Karen Niver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Niver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Niver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mclaren Port Huron.
Dr. Niver works at
Locations
-
1
Northpointe OBGYN1206 Washington Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 984-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
She was fabulous with the delivery of two of our children. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Karen Niver, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184682940
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State Univ Som
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Niver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niver.
