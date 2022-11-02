Overview

Dr. Karen Nishida, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.