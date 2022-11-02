Dr. Nishida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Nishida, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Nishida, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1290 Summer St Ste 5200, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 998-0848
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-5588Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (203) 998-0848Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nishida is very patient and kind. She has a very caring heart. She did a fantastic robotic surgery for me and I was on my feet and back at work in no time. I was reassured by other physicians in the area that she is the best at what she does. She was happy to schedule several appointments with me to discuss all of my concerns. At the end, I felt that I was truly seen and listened to. I would highly recommend Dr. Nishida to anyone who needs an excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Karen Nishida, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1962509653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nishida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nishida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nishida has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nishida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nishida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nishida.
