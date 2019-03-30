Dr. Karen Nipper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nipper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Nipper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Nipper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Nipper works at
Stamford Eye Associates, 999 Summer St Ste 105, Stamford, CT 06905, (203) 359-2020. Monday-Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 9:00am - 1:00pm
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare

Dr. Nipper recently performed my cataract surgeries. Throughout all of the pre-op, surgery, and post-op visits, she has been wonderful. She explains everything, answers all questions in an understandable way, and in general made a very scary process quite bearable - a major feat with a patient who flinches for mere eye drops!
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124093059
- Wills Eye
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Vassar College
Dr. Nipper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes.
Dr. Nipper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nipper works at
Dr. Nipper has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nipper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nipper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nipper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.