Overview

Dr. Karen Nipper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Nipper works at Stamford Eye Associates in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.