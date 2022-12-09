Dr. Karen Neubauer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neubauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Neubauer, DO
Dr. Karen Neubauer, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood11550 Granada St Fl 2, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 451-7546
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I always feel better when I leave Dr. Neubauer's office after a checkup. She is able to spot any abnormalities in my skin, and is a very good listener when discussing potential problems or answering questions. The entire staff is professional and courteous. Would definitely recommend.
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Neubauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neubauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neubauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neubauer has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neubauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
311 patients have reviewed Dr. Neubauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neubauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neubauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neubauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.