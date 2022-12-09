Overview

Dr. Karen Neubauer, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Neubauer works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.