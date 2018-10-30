Dr. Karen Mutter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Mutter, DO
Overview
Dr. Karen Mutter, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mutter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Integrative Medicine Healing Center5771 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 300, Clearwater, FL 33760 Directions (727) 524-0900
-
2
Performance Chiropractic13770 58th St N Ste 303, Clearwater, FL 33760 Directions (727) 524-4090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mutter?
Difficult to imagine a wiser, more competent, more skillful, more devoted physician. Dr. Mutter is a true physician in the old school of healing as well as a brilliant contemporary medical person.
About Dr. Karen Mutter, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265470892
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mutter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mutter works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.