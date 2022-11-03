Overview

Dr. Karen Muratore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Muratore works at NOMC INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOG in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.