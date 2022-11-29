Dr. Karen Mullins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Mullins, DO
Overview
Dr. Karen Mullins, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Mullins works at
Locations
East Tennessee Medical Group266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 984-3864Tuesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
who am I to tell you, you are the smartest Dr. I have ever seen thank you I have two honorable discharges 45 years with this angel on loan from God please help her if you see this I will call tomorrow about the Tx360 nasal your the only Dr that told us, bless you she only lays in bed thanks
About Dr. Karen Mullins, DO
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710951728
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins works at
Dr. Mullins has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
