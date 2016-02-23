Overview

Dr. Karen Mullen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport, Merit Health Biloxi and Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Mullen works at Starfish Family Practice in Biloxi, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.