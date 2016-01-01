Dr. Karen Morgenshtern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgenshtern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Morgenshtern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Morgenshtern, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Morgenshtern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7284
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgenshtern?
About Dr. Karen Morgenshtern, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1497138168
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morgenshtern using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morgenshtern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgenshtern works at
Dr. Morgenshtern has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgenshtern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgenshtern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgenshtern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.