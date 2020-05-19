Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Morgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Locations
1
Usc Care Medical Group Inc625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 395-0768
2
USC Roski Eye Institute1450 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6335
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morgan is the most thorough eye doctor I have ever seen. Dr. Morgan takes the time to get to know patients well enough so that she can tailor corrective optics to an individual's occupation and leisure activities. She always has time to make me feel like I was very well taken care of.
About Dr. Karen Morgan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Southern Calif
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst/U Mi
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
