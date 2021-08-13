Dr. Karen Monroe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monroe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Monroe, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Monroe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Monroe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stanley A Rosenberg MD1609 Pasadena Ave S Ste 4G, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 323-1090
- 2 2191 9th Ave N Ste 105, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 323-1090
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monroe?
I was a new patient for Dr. Monroe today and was very satisified with her medical care. She is patient, listened to my concerns and presented me with a solid plan to overcome my medical challenges. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Karen Monroe, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700870805
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monroe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monroe accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monroe works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Monroe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monroe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monroe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monroe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.