Dr. Karen Miura, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Miura, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Locations
Karen Miura, MD1810 Rittenhouse Sq Apt 1801, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 735-1716
Aetna
Amerihealth
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Miura, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Miura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.