Dr. Karen Medin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Medin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Medin works at
Locations
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Southington462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-1896
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Medlin and her staff are so caring and knowledgeable. I was treated so well, explained everything to me. Dr. Medlin is down to earth and explains everything. A+++ 10 out of 10.
About Dr. Karen Medin, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1881837169
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Medical Center/Nyph and Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medin works at
Dr. Medin has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Medin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medin.
