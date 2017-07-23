Dr. Karen Meckler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meckler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Meckler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Meckler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Halethorpe, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Meckler works at
Locations
Aspen Mobile Treatment1634 Sulphur Spring Rd, Halethorpe, MD 21227 Directions (410) 242-0920
Linda Friskey LLC9650 Santiago Rd Ste 3, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 964-2206
- 3 1407 York Rd Ste 310, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 825-2281
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meckler clearly explains diagnoses and treatment. Appointments are a combination of medication management and talk therapy as needed. I find her very down to earth and approachable. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Karen Meckler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1396800959
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meckler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meckler accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meckler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meckler works at
Dr. Meckler has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meckler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meckler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meckler.
