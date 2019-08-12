Dr. Karen McGowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen McGowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen McGowan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.
Locations
San Diego Pediatrics6475 Alvarado Rd Ste 120, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 583-6133
Hospital Affiliations
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGowan is an excellent doctor. She has been my 3 kids pediatrician since they were born. She is very patient and very thorough in her examinations when they are sick and in their yearly physical. My kids love visiting her. We follow her where ever she has worked and we don't mind driving 2 hours to see her even if it is for a well visit. She always tries not to over medicate and I love that.
About Dr. Karen McGowan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851380729
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd Med Ctr Biochemical Genetics
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- 1995
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UC San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGowan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGowan speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.
