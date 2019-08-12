Overview

Dr. Karen McGowan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.



Dr. McGowan works at San Diego Pediatrics in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.