Dr. Karen McGowan, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen McGowan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.

Dr. McGowan works at San Diego Pediatrics in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    San Diego Pediatrics
    6475 Alvarado Rd Ste 120, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 583-6133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2019
    Dr. McGowan is an excellent doctor. She has been my 3 kids pediatrician since they were born. She is very patient and very thorough in her examinations when they are sick and in their yearly physical. My kids love visiting her. We follow her where ever she has worked and we don't mind driving 2 hours to see her even if it is for a well visit. She always tries not to over medicate and I love that.
    Adriana Fimbres — Aug 12, 2019
    About Dr. Karen McGowan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851380729
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ucsd Med Ctr Biochemical Genetics
    Residency
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    Internship
    • 1995
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    • UC San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen McGowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGowan works at San Diego Pediatrics in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. McGowan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

