Dr. Karen McGinnis, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen McGinnis, MD is a dermatologist in North Dartmouth, MA. Dr. McGinnis completed a residency at University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine. She currently practices at Hawthorn Medical and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. McGinnis is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smg Hawthorn
    535 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Fallon Community Health Plan
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • Neighborhood Health Plan
  • Tufts Health Plan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Karen McGinnis, MD

Specialties
Education & Certifications

  • Saint Anne's Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karen McGinnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGinnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McGinnis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McGinnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McGinnis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGinnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. McGinnis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGinnis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGinnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGinnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.