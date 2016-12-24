Overview

Dr. Karen McGeehan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. McGeehan works at Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.