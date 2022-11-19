Dr. Karen McFarlane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarlane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen McFarlane, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen McFarlane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They completed their fellowship with Cuyuna Regional Medical Center
Dr. McFarlane works at
Locations
-
1
Hope Surgical PLLC1221 Richardson St, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 662-0400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Medicaid
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McFarlane?
She made sure we made a plan we both were happy with. Her energy was positive and hopeful.
About Dr. Karen McFarlane, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1356464770
Education & Certifications
- Cuyuna Regional Medical Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFarlane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFarlane accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFarlane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFarlane works at
Dr. McFarlane has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFarlane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarlane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarlane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFarlane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFarlane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.