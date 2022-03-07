Overview

Dr. Karen McCutcheon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. McCutcheon works at Myers Podiatry Clinic in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Pawleys Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.