Dr. Karen McCreary, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen McCreary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. McCreary works at
Locations
Anchorage Women's Clinic - Providence3260 Providence Dr Ste 425 Fl 4, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 523-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough wonderful things about Dr. McCreary! I am so grateful that I go to have her as my doctor. She has been there for all 3 of my C-Sections. One of them being twin girls. She is so knowledgeable, caring and meticulous. Even the medical staff at Providence had nothing but excellent things to say about her and what an amazing job she does.
About Dr. Karen McCreary, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1699730176
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCreary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCreary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCreary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCreary works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCreary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCreary.
