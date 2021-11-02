Dr. Karen McCowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen McCowen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen McCowen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Uc San Diego Health - Encinitas Midwife1200 Garden View Rd Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 536-7300
- 2 4168 Front St Ste 1-106UC, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-6303
Uc San Diego Health Clinical Laboratory-la Jolla9350 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-1636
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. McCowen listened to me and was able to help me with my long term problems after radiation therapy.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1972541274
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. McCowen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCowen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCowen works at
Dr. McCowen has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCowen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.