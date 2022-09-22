Dr. Karen Mass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Mass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Mass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Highland Park Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Mass works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Specialists of Illinois1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 212, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 295-0433
-
2
Womens Specialty Care900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 223, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 295-0433
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Park Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mass?
I was seen for an appointment on 9/19/22. I just have to say that Dr. Mass as well as her staff were extremely nice and very efficient. Dr. Mass definitely takes her time with her patients, but that's what you want in a physician. Caring, Knowledgeable, Thoughtful, & Kind. :-)
About Dr. Karen Mass, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1710179759
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Med School
- U Mich Med Sch
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mass works at
Dr. Mass has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.