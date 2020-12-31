Overview

Dr. Karen Maser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Maser works at Karen R. Maser MD LLC in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.