Dr. Marder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen Marder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Marder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Marder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marder?
About Dr. Karen Marder, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710057369
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Neur Inst/colum Presby Med
- St Lukes Hosp|St Lukes Hospital
- J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marder works at
Dr. Marder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.