Dr. Karen Maltby, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
North Mississippi Allergy and Asthma Center1512 Medical Park Cir, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 620-0688
- North Mississippi Health Services
Dr. Maltby is the best in my book. My allergies were so bad, my husband refused to go to the doctor with me because he was afraid people would think he had beaten me up. LOL Dr. Maltby is uplifting and she takes her time with her patients. I feel better today, after four years of treatment, than I have felt in 25 years when it comes to allergy symptoms. I started with weekly shots, then went to bi-weekly, and then monthly. The goal is to stop them soon. I highly recommend her.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Maltby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maltby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maltby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maltby has seen patients for Hives, Nasopharyngitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maltby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maltby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maltby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maltby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maltby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.