Overview

Dr. Karen Maltby, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Maltby works at North Mississippi Allergy and Asthma Center in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Nasopharyngitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.