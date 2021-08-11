Dr. Karen Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lynch, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Lynch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Dr. Lynch works at
Locations
-
1
Neurologists of Cape Cod46 North St Ste 7, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (774) 470-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynch?
Dr lynch is thoughtful and kind. You never feel rushed in your appointment. Her exams are very detailed and she takes the time to explain everything. I strongly recommend her.
About Dr. Karen Lynch, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1184855314
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.