Overview

Dr. Karen Lynch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.



Dr. Lynch works at Neurologists Of Cape Cod in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.