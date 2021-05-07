Dr. Karen Luther, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Luther, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Passavant - Cranberry, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and Washington Hospital.
Locations
Pittsburgh Family Foot Care PC2001 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 207, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 941-9440
Pittsburgh Family Foot Care, P.C.20630 Route 19 Unit 105, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 941-9440
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - Cranberry
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy with my orthotics. The office was so nice and every went so smoothly. They seemed to be very organized. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Karen Luther, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central Medical Center and Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Penn State University
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Luther has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luther accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Luther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
