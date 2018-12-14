Dr. Lund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Lund, MD
Dr. Karen Lund, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Natalie Wright Dermatology6100 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-0330Friday9:00am - 2:00pm
Karen A Lund MD PA Plano Dermatology6130 W Parker Rd Ste 205, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-0330
Very thorough, exceptional physician. Will stay with her forever!
About Dr. Karen Lund, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1225021645
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Dermatology
Dr. Lund accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lund has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lund. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lund.
