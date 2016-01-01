Dr. Karen Lochhead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lochhead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lochhead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Lochhead, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, CO. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Lochhead works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Urology - Lafayette300 Exempla Cir Ste 360, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (720) 764-6098Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lochhead?
About Dr. Karen Lochhead, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1275524761
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Wisconsin
- University Of Wisconsin
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lochhead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lochhead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lochhead works at
Dr. Lochhead has seen patients for Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lochhead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lochhead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lochhead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lochhead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lochhead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.