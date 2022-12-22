Dr. Karen Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lo, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Lo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of California, Davis and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Lo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Clinic1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5150, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0561
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lo?
Dr Karen Lo is a wonderful surgeon. She explained the surgery, risk and benefits and recovery. She was patient and kind. The surgery went well. Recovery had a few bumps and she was always available as was her nurse Sandra. Now 3 months out and I have healed beautifully and functioning well. I thank her and highly recommend her. Thanks Dr. Lo.
About Dr. Karen Lo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1780857052
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis
- University Of California, Davis
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.