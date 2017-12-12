Overview

Dr. Karen Lin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center, Seattle Children's Hospital, UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Lin works at Otolaryngology Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

