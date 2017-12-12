See All Otolaryngologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Karen Lin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Lin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center, Seattle Children's Hospital, UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Lin works at Otolaryngology Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Boint and Joint Center of Seattle
    10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 270, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center
  • Seattle Children's Hospital
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Dec 12, 2017
About Dr. Karen Lin, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese and Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1730134834
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
Internship
  • New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karen Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lin works at Otolaryngology Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

Dr. Lin has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Lin speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

