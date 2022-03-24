Dr. Karen Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lin, MD
Dr. Karen Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Neurology Center Inc.1304 Ella St Ste B2, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 476-7929
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I just scheduled my first appointment. The front office manager was kind, professional and patient. It was obvious to me that they have made changes to the front office staff as I had read the reviews before calling so I am looking forward to my first appointment. Thank you Nora!
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1205037983
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clin Grad Sch Med
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern U
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Lin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
