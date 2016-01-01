Dr. Karen Leong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Leong, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Leong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
1
Zena Medical359 San Miguel Dr Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 200-8222
2
Biospa3991 MacArthur Blvd # 340A, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 347-5656
3
Face N Body1330 San Bernardino Rd Ste C, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-8985
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Leong, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
