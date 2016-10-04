Dr. Karen Leedom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leedom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Leedom, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Leedom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pennington, NJ. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Leedom works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Health Medical Center-hopewell1 Capital Way, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 537-7200
-
2
Lawrence Ob.gyn. PC123 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 214, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1400
-
3
Lawrence OB/GYN Associates909 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 504-9090
-
4
C00per University Physicians At Capital Health1401 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 218, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 890-2412
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Calm, considerate & knowledgeable! Her bedside manner is top notch
About Dr. Karen Leedom, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1720236458
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leedom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leedom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leedom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leedom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leedom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leedom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leedom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.