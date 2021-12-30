Overview

Dr. Karen Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at MDVIP - Teaneck, New Jersey in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.