Dr. Karen Lee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Podiatric Associates Foot/Ankle10041 Pines Blvd Ste E, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 437-0200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My name is Ariadna Roberts . I just had surgery by Dr Lee is very caring , compassionate, and goes above and beyond for her patients. I am very thankful.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730137969
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
