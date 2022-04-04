Overview

Dr. Karen Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, CA with other offices in New York, NY and Menlo Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, Sleep Apnea and Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.