Dr. Karen Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
1
Sequoia Hospital170 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 367-5636
2
Comprehensive Epilepsy Centerasleep Center724 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (929) 455-2323
3
Atherton Neurology695 Oak Grove Ave Ste 310, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (650) 324-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is very thorough and takes the time to listen and answer questions. After years of not having my concerns taken seriously or adequately addressed, Dr. Lee was able to implement an effective treatment plan for my sleep disorder. Her team worked with insurance on some very challenging approvals - they're all so helpful.
About Dr. Karen Lee, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1578725685
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Lee works at
