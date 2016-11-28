See All Psychiatrists in Burlington, MA
Dr. Karen Leblanc, MD

Psychiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Karen Leblanc, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their residency with Brown Univ Psychiatry / Butler Hospital

Dr. Leblanc works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Providence, RI and Fitchburg, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lahey Clinic Dept. of Psychiatry and Behav Med
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-8013
  2. 2
    Butler Hospital
    345 Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 455-6375
  3. 3
    Karen M. Leblanc MD LLC
    33 Electric Ave Ste 205, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 345-5925

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karen Leblanc, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770781130
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brown Univ Psychiatry / Butler Hospital
    Internship
    • Brown Univ Family Med / Memorial Hosp Of Ri
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
