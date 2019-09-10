Dr. Karen Lauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Lauer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Locations
Freeman & Eger Llp420 E North Ave Ste 116, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 369-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
As always Dr. Lauer is thorough, caring, and takes whatever time is needed with you. In my opinion I was blessed to be referred to her and trust her totally. She is absolutely the best there is!
About Dr. Karen Lauer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
