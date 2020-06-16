Overview

Dr. Karen Lang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Lang works at Chestnut Ridge Family Medicine in Greensburg, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.