Overview

Dr. Karen Lane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Lane works at Pacific Breast Care Center UCI in Costa Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.