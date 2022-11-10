Dr. Karen Kuhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Kuhn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Kuhn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Locations
Pediatric Professional Associates P.A.7001 SW 87TH AVE, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 271-8222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is just the best hands down.
About Dr. Karen Kuhn, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1316940265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
